Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the IPL here on Friday.

Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls as SRH made 228 for 4 in 20 overs. SRH captain Aiden Markram struck 50 off 26 balls.

Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with two wickets.

KKR made a match of it before falling short at 205 for 7 in 20 overs. Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh made 75 and 58 not out respectively

Brief scores: SRH 228/4 in 20 overs (Harry Brooks 100 not out, Aiden Markram 50; Andre Russell 3/22) vs KKR 205/7 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 75, Rinku Singh 58 not ou; Mayank Markande 2/27).

