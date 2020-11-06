Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the IPL Eliminator here on Friday.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 131 for 7 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 56, Aaron Finch 32; Jason Holder 3/25, T Natarajan 2/33).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 132 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Kane Williamson 50 not out, Jason Holder 24 not out; Mohammed Siraj 2/28).

