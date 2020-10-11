Dubai, Oct 11 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 158 for four against Rajasthan Royals after opting to bat in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Manish Pandey made 54 while skipper David Warner scored 48.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 158 for four in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 54, David Warner 48; Jofra Archer 1/25).

