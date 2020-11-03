Sharjah, Nov 3 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers played their part in a must-win game by restricting Mumbai Indians to 149 for eight in IPL's final league fixture here on Tuesday.

MI would have ended up with much less if it wasn't for Kieron Pollard, who ensured his team put up a fighting total on a slow surface with an entertaining 41 off 25 balls. The defending champions collected 51 runs off the last five overs.

Needing a victory to make the play-offs, SRH bowlers made merry on a helping surface after their skipper David Warner decided to put the opposition in to bat.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma (4), who missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury, made a surprise return in his team's last game ahead of the play-offs. However, he lasted for only seven balls as pacer Sandeep Sharma (3/34) had him caught at mid-off with a well-disguised knuckle ball.

Sandeep also found the stumps of Rohit's opening partner Quinton de Kock (36 off 29) who played on after smashing the SRH pacer for couple of sixes and a boundary.

It was the turn of spinners Rashid Khan (1/32) and Shahbaz Nadeem (2/19) to provide wickets in the middle-overs.

Nadeem got rid of the in-form Suryakumar Yadav (36) and Krunal Pandya (0) in the 12th over and then Rashid removed Saurabh Tiwary in the following to reduce MI to 82 for five.

Just when the partnership between Ishan Kishan (33 of 30) and Pollard was looking dangerous, Sandeep removed the southpaw to tighten the screws on the opposition.

However, Pollard came to his team's rescue yet again with a valuable cameo.

Pollard hammered four sixes, three of those came in the penultimate over bowled by death overs specialist T Natarajan.

West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder (2/25) also produced a tidy spell. PTI

