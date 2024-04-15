Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): As the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on a highly-anticipated clash at Bengaluru, all eyes will be on team's two respective finishers, Heinrich Klaasen and Dinesh Karthik.

Pat Cummins-led SRH will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the latter's home venue of M Chinaswammy Stadium. While SRH is in the fifth spot with three wins and two losses, RCB is desperately searching for wins and is at the bottom with a win and five losses.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma. (ANI)

