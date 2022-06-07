Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 7 (ANI): Hosts Sri Lanka announced their strong XI against T20 World Champion Australia for the first clash of the three-match T20I series in Colombo on Tuesday.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka will captain Sri Lanka during the series, with international league stars Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa also included in the final XI.

Top-order batting pair Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka are named in the top six while young quick Matheesha Pathirana is yet to make his debut.

Matisha Pathirana, who bowled in a manner similar to that of Lasith Malinga, has also won the confidence of the selection committee. He had impressed in two innings for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2022.

The last time Australia and Sri Lanka faced each other in T20I format was in February 2022. In the five-match T20I series played Down Under, Kangaroos drubbed the sub-continental team by 4-1.

Sri Lanka will try to settle the scores this time as they will face Aussies on home soil and in the conditions they are familiar with.

Australia named their XI for the series' first match, with Aaron Finch captaining the side. Spinner Adam Zampa and Test skipper Pat Cummins will be out of the team.

The series will kick off with a match at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. The second T20I will starts on June 8 at the same venue and the third T20I will start on June 11 at Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

