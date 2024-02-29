New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced the T20I squad which will face Bangladesh in the upcoming three-match 20-over series. Charith Asalanka will lead the Sri Lankan side in the initial two games of the series in the absence of suspended Wanindu Hasaranga.

Pathum Nissanka has failed to make his place in the squad after he is still recovering from the injury he sustained in the recently concluded series against Afghanistan. Opener Avishka Fernando has been included in Nissanka's place.

Also Read | ISL 2023-24 Points Table Updated Live: FC Goa Move to Fourth Spot, Odisha FC Remain on Top.

Meanwhile, spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been added to the squad. Vandersay played his last T20I game in February 2022.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced that Sri Lanka's T20I captain Hasaranga has been suspended for two international matches after his accumulated demerit points reached five within a 24-month period following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, for which he received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points.

Also Read | WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Up Warriorz Register First Points, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Retain Top Position.

"Hasaranga was found guilty of breaching article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Personal abuse of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire or Match Referee during an International Match," ICC said in an official statement.

Hasaranga's five demerit points convert to two suspension points. As two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first for the player or player support personnel, Hasaranga stands suspended from Sri Lanka's first two T20Is against Bangladesh next month.

The three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will kick off on March 04. The second and third games will be played on March 6th and 9th respectively. All three games will be played in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (capt for last game), Charith Asalanka (capt for first two games), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)