The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed David Hemp as the national men's team batting coach and Andre Adams joined the team as the bowling coach for the national side ahead of the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. Hemp, who was the High-Performance Head Coach since May 2023, has already had a stint with the national side and toured as Bangladesh's batting coach during their tour of New Zealand last year. In addition, former New Zealand all-rounder Andre Adams has been appointed as the national team's bowling coach. Both are signing a two-year deal. Their first task will be an upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh Cricket Board Appoints Habibul Bashar as Head of Women’s Cricket.

Hemp, a former Bermuda international, had a successful first-class cricket career, having batted for Glamorgan, Free State, and Warwickshire, scoring over 15,500 runs. He has an ECB Level 4 Coaching Certification and was the head coach of the Pakistan Women's National Team from 2020 to 2022. Hemp formerly served as Head Coach of the Victoria State Women's Team and the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League.

Adams, a former New Zealand international, was the White Ferns' bowling coach before joining Bangladesh. He has previously served as the bowling coach for the New Zealand men's team in the recent T20I series against Pakistan and as Australia's Assistant Coach in the 2022-23 series against South Africa. Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman Hospitalised After Suffering Head Injury During Practice Session of Comilla Victorians.

Adams was also the head bowling coach for the New South Wales Blues in the Australian Sheffield Shield from 2018 to 2023. Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh for a multi-format tour in March 2024.

