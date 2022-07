Galle [Sri Lanka], July 11 (ANI): Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test against Australia after testing COVID-19 positive, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed on Monday.

Nissanka tested positive on Sunday morning via an Antigen test and a PCR test later that day confirmed the diagnosis.

Also Read | Every Kate Middleton Outfit at Wimbledon 2022: What Duchess of Cambridge Wore to Lawn Tennis Tournament, View Pics of Her Royal Appearances!.

"Pathum Nissanka has tested positive for Covid-19. He was found to be positive during an Antigen test conducted on the player yesterday morning, following the player complaining of feeling unwell," Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted.

The right-hander was immediately taken to a different hotel to isolate and will sit out the rest of the second Test in Galle while he finishes Covid-19 protocols, with his place in Sri Lanka's playing XI to be taken by Oshada Fernando.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Practice Match Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details Of Pakistan's Warm-Up Game.

Nissanka smashed just a six during Sri Lanka's first innings before he edged a Mitchell Starc delivery which was superbly caught by Cameron Green.

It means Sri Lanka have now lost five players to Covid prior or during this Test match, with all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, pacer Asitha Fernando, spin duo Jeffrey Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama and now Nissanka all missing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)