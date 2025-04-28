Greater Noida, Apr 28 (PTI) Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana dominated the ring, claiming the team gold medal in men's and women's categories respectively at the Youth National Boxing Championships here on Monday.

The week-long event was also a qualifier for the prestigious Under-19 Asian Boxing Championship 2025. Twenty outstanding male and female boxers who won gold medals qualified for the upcoming event.

In the men's team category, SSCB boxers consistently outclassed opponents across different weight categories, ensuring they finished comfortably at the top with six gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Aakash Budwar (47-50kg), Shivam (50-55kg), Mausam Suhag (60-65kg), Rahul Kundu (70-75kg), Hemant Sangwan (85-90kg) and Krish (90+kg) were the gold medal winners for SSCB.

REC Limited fought hard to secure the second position by securing one gold, three silver and one bronze, while Haryana's spirited campaign earned them the team bronze with two individual gold and bronze each.

In the women's team event, Haryana emerged as the overall champions, securing the team gold with a haul of eight medals, which included three gold and five silver.

The three gold medal winners for Haryana are Yakshika (48–51kg), Vini (57–60kg) and Nisha (60–65kg).

Delhi finished close behind, winning the team silver with four gold medals, one silver, and two bronze.

Rajasthan rounded off the top three, taking the team bronze with two gold medals and three bronze finishes.

