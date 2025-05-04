Harare [Zimbabwe], May 4 (ANI): Zimbabwe have named a 15-member squad for the one-off Test against England later this month, with star all-rounder Sikandar Raza included in the squad. The Chevrons will face England in a historic Test at Trent Bridge later this month. The match, beginning on May 22, marks Zimbabwe's first Test on English soil since 2003, as per ICC.

The announcement follows a fiercely-contested Test series against Bangladesh, wherein the African side took the first Test before the Tigers fought back to tie the series.

For their game against England, Zimbabwe have introduced three changes to the squad that toured Bangladesh.

Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza returns, replacing Johnathan Campbell. Also making a return is Clive Madande, having recovered from an injury setback to take over the backup wicketkeeper role from Nyasha Mayavo.

A notable absentee will be leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa, who snapped a five-wicket haul in his debut Test against Bangladesh. Masekesa will miss out as Zimbabwe have opted for an extra pace option for England, bringing Newman Nyamhuri into the squad.

Expressing firm confidence in the squad, Zimbabwe Head Coach Justin Sammons said, "In terms of performance, I expect us to play to a standard that can compete with one of the best teams in the world."

"I really want to see the guys walking out there believing that they belong, embracing and enjoying the moment."

Zimbabwe Test Squad For England Tour: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

Following the Test against England, Zimbabwe will face South Africa in a four-day match at Arundel starting June 3. The game will serve as preparation for the Proteas ahead of their ICC World Test Championship final against Australia beginning June 11. (ANI)

