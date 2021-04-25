London [UK], April 25 (ANI): England off-spinner Dom Bess has revealed that he really started hating cricket during the tour of India but he also said that he will take the learnings forward to put up good and consistent performances.

Bess took 17 wickets in the four-match Test series against India but he struggled for consistency and he was dropped for two Test matches as well. India had defeated England 3-1 in the four-match series, and as a result, Virat Kohli's side progressed to the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

"After India, I had a good break away from it, because I really did start hating cricket. It got too much at times, certainly, in that bubble in India, there's a lot of pressures going on and it was really important for me to come back and get away from it," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bess as saying.

Bess is currently enjoying good performances in the ongoing County Championship and he took a five-wicket haul for Yorkshire in the match against Sussex at Hove.

"In all honesty, I'm not thinking about England at all. Of course, it's there, but I'm not pushing that. It's about banking what I do, making sure it's a long-term process. I'm 23, so I'm looking at four-five years' time, and what I do now - if the chance did come, I can go back into the international scene and know my game more. If it's this summer, it's this summer," said Bess.

"It's more the trust and the process of that, trusting England that they're not just going to throw me out, and it goes both ways. I had some really tough lessons in India. I had some great support from Jeetan Patel and Richard Dawson, with who I'm in regular contact with. I'm in regular contact with Jack Leach as well. And I think it's really important that you build that entourage, because it's not about yourself, it's about the team, whether it's England or Yorkshire," he added.

Bess also revealed that the struggles he had while living in a bio-bubble in India and how every discussion there was related to cricket and nothing else.

"It was nice to see them and get away from it, because in India, in the bubble, everything was about cricket. And it's fine when you're going well, but when things aren't going well it is very tough. But I only see what I had in India as a great positive. It's been a tough time really, but one hell of a learning curve for me. And in terms of where I see my game, I know what I've got to do. That's so exciting, knowing that I've still got so much work to do, when I'm so close as well, at times," said Bess. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)