New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) From explosive batting displays to fiery bowling spells, and from legends with most games played to fielding maestros with most catches, here's a list that breaks down top highlights of Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, ahead of popular T20 event's 18th season, starting Saturday.

MOST SUCCESSSFUL TEAMS:

Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Chennai Super Kings won five IPL titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders won three IPL titles: 2012, 2014, 2024

MOST RUNS:

V Kohli (RCB)

8004

S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH) 6769

R Sharma (DCH/MI)

6628

D Warner (DC/SRH)

6565

S Raina (CSK/GL)

5528

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

C Gayle

175 off 66 balls

RCB vs Pune Warriors

B McCullum

158*off 73 balls

KKR vs RCB

Q de Kock

140*off 70 balls

LSG vs KKR

AB de Villiers

133*off 59 balls

RCB vs MI

KL Rahul

132*off 69 balls

Kings XI vs RCB

MOST WICKETS:

Y Chahal (MI/RCB/RR)

205

P Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI) 192

D Bravo (CSK/GL/MI)

183

B Kumar (PWI/SRH)

181

S Narine (KKR)

180

MOST MATCHES:

MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS)

2008-2024

264

D Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/KXIP/MI/RCB) 2008-2024

257

R Sharma (DCH/MI)

2008-2024

257

V Kohli (RCB)

2008-2024

252

R Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR)

2008-2024

240

MOST CATCHES:

V Kohli (RCB)

114

S Raina (CSK/GL)

109

K Pollard (MI)

103

R Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR)

103

R Sharma (DCH/MI)

101

LARGEST MARGINS BY RUNS & WICKETS:

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Lions by 144 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 140 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kings XI by 138 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Pune Warriors by 130 runs

HIGHEST TOTALS:

SRH vs RCB

287/3

SRH vs MI

277/3

KKR vs DC

272/7

SRH vs DC

266/7

RCB vs Pune Warriors

263/5

LOWEST TOTALS:

RCB vs KKR

49

RR vs RCB 58

RR vs RCB

59

Delhi Daredevils vs MI 66

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI 67.

