New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) From explosive batting displays to fiery bowling spells, and from legends with most games played to fielding maestros with most catches, here's a list that breaks down top highlights of Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, ahead of popular T20 event's 18th season, starting Saturday.
MOST SUCCESSSFUL TEAMS:
Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
Chennai Super Kings won five IPL titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders won three IPL titles: 2012, 2014, 2024
MOST RUNS:
V Kohli (RCB)
8004
S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH) 6769
R Sharma (DCH/MI)
6628
D Warner (DC/SRH)
6565
S Raina (CSK/GL)
5528
HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:
C Gayle
175 off 66 balls
RCB vs Pune Warriors
B McCullum
158*off 73 balls
KKR vs RCB
Q de Kock
140*off 70 balls
LSG vs KKR
AB de Villiers
133*off 59 balls
RCB vs MI
KL Rahul
132*off 69 balls
Kings XI vs RCB
MOST WICKETS:
Y Chahal (MI/RCB/RR)
205
P Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI) 192
D Bravo (CSK/GL/MI)
183
B Kumar (PWI/SRH)
181
S Narine (KKR)
180
MOST MATCHES:
MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS)
2008-2024
264
D Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/KXIP/MI/RCB) 2008-2024
257
R Sharma (DCH/MI)
2008-2024
257
V Kohli (RCB)
2008-2024
252
R Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR)
2008-2024
240
MOST CATCHES:
V Kohli (RCB)
114
S Raina (CSK/GL)
109
K Pollard (MI)
103
R Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR)
103
R Sharma (DCH/MI)
101
LARGEST MARGINS BY RUNS & WICKETS:
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Lions by 144 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 140 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kings XI by 138 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Pune Warriors by 130 runs
HIGHEST TOTALS:
SRH vs RCB
287/3
SRH vs MI
277/3
KKR vs DC
272/7
SRH vs DC
266/7
RCB vs Pune Warriors
263/5
LOWEST TOTALS:
RCB vs KKR
49
RR vs RCB 58
RR vs RCB
59
Delhi Daredevils vs MI 66
Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI 67.
