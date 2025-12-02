Brisbane [Australia], December 2 (ANI): Australia is all set to take on England in their second Ashes Test, a pink-ball affair, starting from Thursday onwards. Leading up to the match, the stats and stars are both aligning in favour of Aussies, who have earned the rightful moniker of 'pink-ball wizards'.

Australia has a massive psychological advantage heading into Brisbane, with a Travis Head hitting exhibition knocking out England clean in two days at Optus Stadium in Perth, as the left-hander's 83-ball 123 helped them chase down 205 runs in a low-scoring contest dominated by pacers.

-Historically dominants vs laggards

Australia is the best-performing team in the pink-ball, day-night matches, having won 13 and lost just one out of their 14 clashes, a clash at Brisbane against West Indies during which an inspirational seven-wicket haul by an injured Shamar Joseph left Aussies eight runs short of a target of 216 runs, drawing the series. If there was ever a pink-ball cricket Hall of Fame, it could very well feature an Australian playing XI.

On the other hand, England are historically laggards, having struggled with the extra movement and lacquer this ball offers. They have won just two and lost five out of their seven pink-ball Tests, with their wins coming against West Indies and New Zealand. They have not ever won a pink-ball Test against Aussies.

-Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head: Two maestros of pink-ball

Marnus, who started the Ashes series with a match-winning fifty in the second innings during which he showed the intent and aggression that led him to the number one Test batter ranking, is the best batter in pink-ball Test history, with 958 runs in nine matches at an average of 63.86, with four centuries and four fifties in 15 innings, with the best score of 163.

On the other hand, the left-hander Head comes across as a more carefree, free-flowing individual who is not so bothered by the differences of the colours and plays the format as he would play his white-ball game. In 10 matches and 15 innings, he has scored 719 runs at an average of 51.35, at a higher strike rate of 72.11, with three centuries and fifties each in 15 innings and a best score of 175.

-Mitchell Starc: Lethal with extra lacquer

Mitchell Starc enjoys that extra bit of swing offered by extra lacquer on the ball. He is the leading wicket-taker in the history of pink-ball Tests, having taken 81 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 17.08, with best figures of 6/9 and five five-wicket hauls. Starc is in his own realm, with skipper Pat Cummins (43 scalps in nine Tests) and spinner Nathan Lyon (43 scalps in 13 Tests) occupying the next two spots.

The only Englishman in the top five is now-retired James Anderson, with 24 scalps in six matches at an average of 16.25, with best figures of 5/43.

-England's slight edge due to recent breaches by visiting teams at Brisbane

The Gabba at Brisbane was once a fortress, and winning a Test over there was as good as winning a series, a task at which some of the greatest units in the history of sport failed. However, India managed to flip the history on its head, with masterclass knocks from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill handing Aussies their first Test loss at Gabba in over 32 years back in 2021. Since then, the Gabba fortress has been breached twice, with Shamar Joseph's seven-fer leaving Aussies short of a 216-run target back in 2024. Since 2021, Australia has lost two, drawn one and won just two out of five Tests at the famed venue.

With England boasting of a strong express pace bowling line-up led by Jofra Archer and skipper Ben Stokes and a fiery batting line-up which could produce T20 level of entertainment in a Test match on their day, Australia would be sweating at the idea of facing a wounded England, led by a man who has often thrived with his backs against the wall and critics all over his faces.

-England would eye Steve Smith's prized scalp

Smith, who failed to leave a mark during the first Test, does not possess a fine record in pink ball Test, having made 815 runs in 13 Tests and 24 innings at an average of 37.04, with just a century and five fifties to his name.

In 13 pink-ball Test innings this decade, Smith has scored just 315 runs at an average of 28.63, with just two fifties to his name and eight single digits to his name. Pretty streaky run for a batter of his calibre.

Australia squad (second Test only): Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England XI for second Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer. (ANI)

