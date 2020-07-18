Dublin [Ireland], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of their three-match ODI series, Ireland have added pacer Stuart Thompson to their training squad that will travel to England.

"The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), with the support of Hampshire Cricket, had agreed to provide four locally-based players to make up the numbers for Ireland's training camp and intra-squad warm-up match next week," Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

However, Hampshire CCC yesterday advised Cricket Ireland that one of their allocated players had sustained an injury. Given the strict COVID-19 protocol conditions in the bio-secure venue, it was too late for Hampshire to provide a replacement player. As such, an additional Irish player (who has been COVID-19 tested and cleared this week) will now travel with the squad.

To comply with COVID-19 protocols and public health directives, the squad will depart Dublin on a special charter flight to Southampton, before being transported in bio-secure buses to a hotel within the grounds of the Ageas Bowl where they will stay until their departure on August 5.

Following the training sessions and two warm-up matches as part of the tour schedule, Selectors will then name a final 14-man squad for the series. The remaining eight players will stay on as cover, given the protocols around the bio-secure venue and playing conditions.

The 22-man squad includes Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling (vc), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Jonathan Garth, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

The first ODI between England and Ireland will be played at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 30, followed by on August 1 and 4 respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)