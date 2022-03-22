Basel, Mar 22 (PTI) The Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa prevailed over the Denmark duo of Mads Vestergaard and Natasja P Anthonisen in a hard-fought match to advance to the second round of the mixed doubles qualifiers of the Swiss Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair won 18-21 21-16 21-17 in a qualification first round match that lasted 59 minutes.

Also Read | Jason Roy, England Batsman, Handed Suspended Two-Match Ban.

But it was curtains for another Indian -- Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka -- as she conceded a walkover to Selin Hubsch of Germany in the women's singles qualification first round.

Most of the top Indian players, including P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth, are playing in the tournament.

Also Read | Most Successful Captains in IPL: List of Skippers With Highest Win Percentage in Indian Premier League.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has, however, withdrawn from the tournament after feeling exhausted following back-to-back final appearances at the German Open and All England Championships.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)