Bengaluru (Karnataka ) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Super Cup Group Stage opener had an interesting match-up -- a battle between two runners-up sides in two different leagues this season at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday.

It ended in a deadlock as Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC, played out a 1-1 draw in a Group A encounter. Both goals came in the first half.

While Bengaluru have recently lost the Indian Super League title to ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, Hyderabad's Sreenidi Deccan messed it up at the business end to finish in second place behind RoundGlass Punjab.

Bengaluru FC, however, had a good season -- they started it by winning the Durand Cup and dished out a brilliant display in the final stretches of the Hero ISL to narrowly miss out on the title. Against Sreenidi, they started on a positive note, keeping the possession and trying to play from the back.

Prabir Das found the Indian national team captain, Sunil Chhetri, in the opening minutes with a well-measured pass, but the Bengaluru FC skipper could not find the back of the net as his attempt went over the crossbar.

Bengaluru, however, took the lead in the 8th minute. Wing-back Roshan Singh dribbled past two defenders and rushed into the penalty box and squared a ball to Javi Martinez. While the Spaniard's shot went straight into the fumbling hands of the Sreenidi goalkeeper Aryan Lamba, the rebound fell in the way of Bengaluru strikers and finally, it was smashed into the back of the net by Javi Martinez himself.

Sreenidi Deccan FC came back stronger by producing some good efforts by their winger Rosenberg Gabriel, who was a source of trouble for the Bengaluru defence.

The Hyderabad side levelled the score in the 22nd minute. Afghan international Faysal Shahesteh received the ball at the edge of the penalty box from teammate Ankira and scored with a fine placement at the far post. The ball took a slight deflection off a defender before leaving National Team regular Gurpreet Singh Sandhu under the bar totally bewildered.

Sreenidhi Deccan FC were good to watch whenever they launched. The second half was eventful, with both teams trying to break the deadlock.

During the closing stages, Sunil Chhetri had an opportunity, but his header was off the mark.

Both teams have two more matches to play in the four-team group. I-League Champions RoundGlass Punjab FC and Hero Indian Super League heavyweights, Kerala Blasters FC, are the two other teams in the group. (ANI)

