Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 16 (ANI): After the inauguration of a stand in Wankhede Stadium named after NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, his party's MP and daughter Supriya Sule expressed gratitude and said it is a proud moment for all of us.

"It's a proud moment for all of us. His (Sharad Pawar) cricket innings started with the MCA, to the BCCI, to the ICC. It's been the longest and most wonderful innings because the world is participating in this entire IPL we celebrate here. It started when Lalit Modi led that event, and the BCCI head was Sharad Pawar. I feel proud every time I see an IPL ad or something. I feel I'm so glad that so much talent, which probably could have got lost in India today because of IPL, is absolutely on the international map," Supriya Sule told reporters.

Four new spaces were inaugurated at the Wankhede stadium: Grand Stand Level 3: Shri Sharad Pawar Stand, Grand Stand Level 4: Ajit Wadekar Stand, and Divecha Pavilion Level 3: Rohit Sharma Stand. In a heartfelt tribute to the Late Amol Kale, the ex-president of the sport's governing body in Mumbai, the match day office at the MCA Pavilion will now be known as the MCA Office Lounge in memory of Amol Kale.

Sharad Pawar served as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2008 and as President of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012. He was also president of the Mumbai Cricket Association from October 2013 to January 2017.

The 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, named after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, was also unveiled. The legendary Indian batter was present at the iconic venue with the rest of his family and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik. Speaking at the event, Rohit said, "What is happening today, I had never dreamt of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. No one thinks of this. For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game, I cannot express it in words. This is also special, as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format."

Rohit is one of the greatest opening batters of all time. In 499 international matches, he has scored 19,700 runs at an average of 42.18, with 49 centuries, 108 fifties, and a best score of 264. He has three double hundreds in ODIS, the most by a batter, and his score of 264 is the highest individual score in ODI history.

He has won two ICC Champions Trophy titles and T20 World Cup titles, one each as a captain. He has also captained India across all formats. The 38-year-old recently announced his retirement from Tests ahead of the five-match England tour, which will start India's ICC World Test Championship campaign 2025-27 from June 20 onwards. (ANI)

