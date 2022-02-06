New Delhi, Feb 6: Trilokchand Raina, father of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness. "He was battling with cancer for the last one year," a source told PTI. Lata Mangeshkar Dies: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Other Indian Cricketers Condole Singer's Demise

Raina's teammates including Harbhajan Singh offered their condolences on social media. "Very sad to hear Suresh Raina's father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji," wrote Harbhajan.

Raina, 35, played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s for India.