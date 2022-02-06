Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 06, 2022, at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital in January after being diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19. Indian cricketers condoled the demise of the legendary singer.

Virat Kohli

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2022

Virender Sehwag

The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti 🙏#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan

Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z5xOcHNmjo — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 6, 2022

Venkatesh Prasad

There will never be another Lata Didi. End of an era as a Nightingale and jewel of India, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji leaves her mortal body, but she will live on in the hearts of generations to come through her soul stirring music. May her soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uEvoU14w9A — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 6, 2022

Aakash Chopra

End of an era. Thank you for the countless memories… R.I.P. #LataMangeshkar ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WnfeQyNhq5 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

