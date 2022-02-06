Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 06, 2022, at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital in January after being diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19. Indian cricketers condoled the demise of the legendary singer.

Virat Kohli

Virender Sehwag

Shikhar Dhawan

Venkatesh Prasad

Aakash Chopra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)