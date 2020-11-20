New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina on Friday extended his greeting to everyone on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Raina, who recently retired from all forms of the game, shared a beautiful song to wish his fans 'good health and prosperity' on an auspicious occasion.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes Make Ian Bell's Son Joseph 'Incredibly Happy' With Special Birthday Wishes (Watch Video).

"Happy Maha Parv Chhath Puja. May you all be blessed with good health and prosperity.#ChhathPuja2020," Raina tweeted.

The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

Also Read | ICC Announces Minimum Age Requirement to Play International Cricket, Players Below 15 Years Age Won't Be Allowed.

State governments across the country have appealed to people celebrating Chhath Puja to be mindful of the COVID-19 outbreak and follow health protocols.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings on Chhath.

The main celebration will take place today as devotees will offer 'argha' to the Sun God at sunset and offer prasad.

The devotees will pray before sunrise and conclude their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies made for the festival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)