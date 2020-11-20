The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the minimum age requirement to play international cricket on Thursday. As per the new rules, player below 15 won't be allowed to feature in any form of international cricket – men's, women's or Under-19. "The Board confirmed the introduction of minimum age restrictions for international cricket to improve safeguarding of players which will apply across all cricket including ICC events, bilateral cricket and U19 cricket. To play in any form of men's, women's or U19 international cricket players must now be a minimum age of 15," ICC said in a statement. Naseem Shah Becomes Second Youngest Bowler in History to Claim a Five-Wicket Haul in Tests.

The apex cricket body, however, also stressed that a national board could seek permission for ICC to allow a player below 15 to play at the highest level. In that case, the player needs to prove that his skills and mental development can cope with the challenges of international cricket.

"In case of exceptional circumstances, a Member Board could apply to the ICC to allow a player under the age of 15 to play for them. This could include where the player's playing experience and mental development and wellbeing demonstrates that they would be capable of coping with the demands of international cricket," ICC added further. ICC World Test Championship 2019–21 Points Table Updated.

Pakistan's Hasan Raza – who made his debut at the age of 14 – is so far the youngest man to play international cricket. Among the active cricketers, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is the youngest international cricketer – making debut ageing 16.

Although Raza is the only man to make an international debut before turning 15, there have been numerous players in women's cricket to represent their nation before this age. Jersey's Nia Greig is the youngest player to participate in Women's international cricket – at the age of 11.

