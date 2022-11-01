Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Former India batter and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Suresh Raina has signed with Deccan Gladiators for the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Earlier this year, Raina announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, which made him eligible to play for foreign franchises.

The UAE-based league Abu Dhabi T10 League's official Twitter handle announced the news on Tuesday.

"World Cup winner @ImRaina has signed for the @TeamDGladiators One of India's all-time finest white-ball players, Raina will line up in the #AbuDhabiT10 for the first time and we can't wait," wrote the T10 League on Twitter.

In an international career spanning 13 years, Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. Raina gathered 5615 runs from 226 ODIs at an average of 35.31. His best score in the format is 116*.

Raina scored five centuries and 36 half-centuries in the format. In 78 T20Is, the left-hander has scored 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18. His best score in the format is 101. Raina scored one century and five half-centuries in the format.

Across 31 innings in 18 Tests, Raina scored 768 runs at an average of 26.48. 120 is Raina's best score in the longer format of the game. He has scored a century and seven half-centuries in this format. He is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket and his centuries were scored outside India.

While playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Suresh Raina has 5,528 runs to his name in 205 IPL matches with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76 and an average of 32.52. His best score in IPL is 100. Raina is the fifth highest-run scorer in IPL of all time. He was one of the marquee players of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise, which he represented for the majority of his career. He also won two Champions League T20 titles with CSK.

Raina represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, having made his debut for the team in the 2002-03 season and playing till the 2020-21 season. In 109 First-class cricket matches, Raina scored 6,871 runs at an average of 42.15. His best individual score in the format is 204*. He has scored 14 centuries and 45 half-centuries in the format.

In List A cricket, Raina has scored 8,078 runs in 302 matches at an average of 35.42. His best score in the format is 129. Seven centuries and 55 half-centuries came out of his bat in this format.

In 336 T20 matches, Raina has scored 8,654 runs at an average of 32.17. His best individual score in this format is 126*. Four centuries and 53 half-centuries have been scored by this stylish southpaw in the T20s.

Raina also played for Indian Legends in the second season of the Road Safety World Series. (ANI)

