Sydney, January 12: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday said that he has undergone surgery after suffering a blow on his thumb during the Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Out of action for a while, surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang," Jadeja tweeted.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that Jadeja would not be taking part in the fourth Test against Australia, set to be played at the Gabba, beginning January 15. Jasprit Bumrah Reportedly Ruled Out of Fourth Test Between India and Australia Due to Abdominal Strain.

Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.

The BCCI had confirmed that the all-rounder will be consulting a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

Earlier ANI had reported that Jadeja suffered a dislocation and fracture and has been ruled out for about six weeks with the management set to check on the need for surgery with a specialist.

Sources in the know of developments had told ANI that while the player is out for 6 weeks, a specialist's opinion will be sought and a call will be taken if he needs surgery.

"He has a dislocation and fracture. He will be out for around 6 weeks and a specialist's opinion will be taken to check if the all-rounder needs surgery as is the procedure in such cases. A call on his availability for the England series can be taken only after the specialist checks on the thumb," the source had said.

The third Test of the four-match series between India and Australia ended as a draw on Monday. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted out 258 balls to help India walk away with a draw and head into the final Test at the Gabba, with the series level at 1-1.

