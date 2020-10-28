Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 28 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians' skipper Kieron Pollard said that Suryakumar Yadav would be disappointed to not be selected for the Indian team.

Mumbai Indians chased down a total of 165 with five wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs to take his team over the line. For RCB, Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets each.

With this win, Mumbai Indians have gone to the top of the points table with 16 points from 12 matches while RCB is in the third spot with 14 points from 12 matches.

"We lost a few wickets but Surya took us home. Imagine, someone, coming in at that number and batting at that strike rate despite a wicket going down. The most he can do is continue performing for us. As an individual, if you continue to be consistent, the rewards will come," Pollard told host-broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"I have always done what the team wants me to do. If the team performs well, I am happy. Deep down inside he (Surya) must be very very disappointed to not have donned the blue for India," he added.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal played a knock of 74 runs but Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul helped Mumbai restrict RCB to 164/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Pollard took one wicket each.

"I try to analyse. I got the wicket of ABD. We can't just depend on Bumrah. But we would want other guys to step up as it is a team game," said Pollard.

Mumbai will next take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday, October 31 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

