Vaibhav Suryavanshi has shocked the cricketing fraternity and fans with his batting during the IPL 2025 when he scored a 35-ball century at just the age of 14. He proved that despite being so young he has the ability to play in the highest level of cricket and that too with dominance. As he is playing for India U19 in the ongoing youth ODI series with England U19, he scored a sensational 52-ball century in the fourth ODI. With it, he also became the fastest centurion in youth ODI cricket. Meanwhile, fans eager to catch the highlights of Suryavanshi's innings can find it here. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Sensational 52-Ball Century During IND U19 vs ENG U19 4th ODI 2025, Breaks Record Of Fastest Hundred and Most Sixes in Youth Cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Century Video Highlights

🚨 Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a sublime 52-ball hundred at Visit Worcestershire New Road and ends out on 143 from 73 deliveries, with 23 boundaries 🤯🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/xD3TWqEMnz — Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) July 5, 2025

