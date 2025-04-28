Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Vaibhav Suryavanshi struck the fastest hundred for any Indian and the country's youngest ever in the IPL as Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their contest here on Monday.

Suryavanshi hit 101 off 38 balls with as many as 11 sixes and seven fours as he became the youngest ever in the history of the tournament to complete a century at the age of 14 years and 32 days.

Chasing a stiff target of 210 on a friendly wicket, Rajasthan Royals went past the winning line, making 212 for two in 15.5 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 40-ball 70 not out in the chase.

Earlier, skipper Shubman Gill struck 84 while Jos Buttler hammered unbeaten 50 to take Gujarat Titans to a formidable total of 209 for four.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 209/4 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 39, Shubman Gill 84, Jos Buttler 50 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2/35) lost to Rajasthan Royals 212/2 in 15.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 70 not out, Vaibhav Suryavanshi 101, Riyan Parag 32 not out; Rashid Khan 1/24) by 8 wickets. DDV

