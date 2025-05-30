Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru's premier spinner Suyash Sharma outlined the role he has been handed by his coaches after delivering a match-winning spell in the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings on Thursday.

RCB sprinted to their first Indian Premier League final since 2016, the first in 9 years, with an imposing 8-wicket thrashing of Punjab Kings in a lopsided Qualifier 1 in the 18th season of the IPL.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Barcelona Footballer Gavi Reject Spain’s Princess Leonor’s Proposal to be in a Romantic Relationship? Know the Truth Here.

Suyash spun the Punjab batters inside out to clear Bengaluru's way to Ahmedabad for the final on June 3. He tormented Punjab batters with his variations, broke the backbone of their middle order and returned with figures of 3/17 in his three-over spell.

Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh and Musheer Khan perished in front of the 21-year-old, courtesy of his art to conceal the googly variation.

Also Read | GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Mumbai Indians To Beat Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League Clash.

"My coaches gave me just one role, which is to hit the stumps, whether I bowl legbreak, googly, flipper or any other variation. It (googly) is my stock ball, and also I got a bit of help from the wicket as well," Suyash said after being adjudged the Player of the Match in the post-match presentation.

Forced to bat first, the Shreyas Iyer-led side's ultra-aggressive strategy boomeranged at their home stadium as RCB steamrolled the Kings for 101 in 14.1 overs.

In reply, RCB started their innings with a composed demeanour. Virat Kohli smashed a few crisp boundaries to get things going before falling, but opener Phil Salt went berserk and got the chase down with the bat, smashing 54 not out to guide his team home with 10 overs to spare.

Even after qualifying for the final, Suyash is going to hold off on celebrations for now and is keen to live it up after lifting the maiden trophy with the franchise.

"Not quite now (whether he will be celebrating tonight), I will celebrate on 3rd (June) and very hard as well," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)