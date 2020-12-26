Rajkot, December 26: Bowler Jaydev Unadkat will captain a 20-member Saurashtra squad in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is all set to begin from January 10. The Senior Selection Committee of Saurashtra Cricket Association virtually met on Friday to select Saurashtra's Senior team for BCCI's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

The pace attack is lead by the left bowler Unadkat and also features pacer Chetan Sakariya while the spin department has slow-left arm Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. Unadkat-led Saurashtra had clinched its maiden Ranji Trophy title after defeating Bengal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in March this year. Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Dinesh Karthik Announced Captain of Tamil Nadu Team.

The tournament kicks off from January 10 and Saurashtra is in Elite Group D which also has Services, Vidarbha, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Elite Group D shall play at Indore.

Saurashtra Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Kunal Karamchandani, Yuvraj Chudasama, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, and Devang Karamta.

Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the knockout matches of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has conveyed to its affiliated units that Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the quarter-finals (January 26-27), semi-finals (January 29), and the finals (January 31) of the tournament.

