Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Trent Boult feels there is a big difference between the day games and night games in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

New Zealand sealed their place in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals after a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway's unbroken 68-run third-wicket stand saw New Zealand home with 11 balls to spare, securing their place as one of two Group 2 qualifiers alongside Pakistan and eliminating India in the process.

Boult also said New Zealand have been performing well and is hopeful that the Kiwis will replicate the same in the semifinals.

"Nice to tick off the performance here this afternoon. Now we move forward for the business end of the tournament. The boys are feeling good. There is a big difference between the day games and the night games," said Boult after the win.

"We have been playing good cricket. Hopefully, we can keep it going. It's just about adapting (to the toss), executing well and chasing it down properly was what we talked about, glad that we got the job done," he added.

Afghanistan had begun the match with slim qualifying hopes of their own but a poor start with the bat left them on the back foot on 19 for three.

Najibullah Zadran's sparkling 73 inspired a revival but Trent Boult was exceptional once more with the ball, taking three for 17 to limit Afghanistan to 124 for eight.

And though New Zealand lost both openers in reply, Williamson and Conway - who finished unbeaten on 40 and 36 respectively - combined to steer the Kiwis home with a minimum of fuss. (ANI)

