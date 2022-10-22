Melbourne [Australia], October 22 (ANI): With the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan set to take place on Saturday, cricket lovers in Melbourne used street art to welcome the Men in Blue, the 2007 T20 WC champions to their city.

The official Twitter handle of Melbourne City showed some fans painting a mural featuring three of India's highly beloved cricketers, skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya and iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Welcome to Melbourne @BCCI. We've decided to mark the occasion by creating a @ICC@T20WorldCup street art mural ft. @ImRo45, @imVkohli, @hardikpandya7 & the @MCGSee you in Higson Lane for a quick ? We'll bring the coffee! #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK," tweeted the official handle of Melbourne.

India will take on Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against Netherlands in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6 against Zimbabwe in Melbourne).

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

