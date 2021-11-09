Dubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus expressed his disappointment as his side got defeated by India in their final Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's fiery partnership helped team India defeat Namibia by nine wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each as Men in Blue restricted Namibia to 132/8.

Also Read | IND vs NAM Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma Reaches Milestone As India Beat Namibia.

"We haven't quite been able to really soak in (the experience) due to the quick turnaround between games. Only once we get back home, we'll be able to realise that we played awesome levels of cricket and were to compete against some strong teams," said Erasmus in a post-match presentation.

"Quite a few highlight performances individually to take home as positives, and also as a team. Good positives and hopefully we can work to get better. Hopefully, we have inspired a few people with our performances to take up the sport," he added.

Also Read | India vs Namibia Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42: IND End Campaign With Dominant Win.

Put to bat first, Namibia got off to a decent start as the side scored 31 runs in the first four overs. Jasprit Bumrah got the scalp of Michael van Lingen in the fifth over which triggered a collapse.

Craig Williams, Stephan Baard and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton departed in quick succession as Namibia got reduced to 47/4 in the tenth over.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese did try to revive Namibia's innings but Ashwin dismissed the captain as the team lost half their side.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and Namibia were soon reeling at 117/8. In end the, Namibia reached 132/8 as the side scored 37 runs in the last four overs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)