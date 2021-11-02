Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh:

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Mohammad Naim c R Hendricks b Rabada 9

Liton Das lbw b Shamsi 24

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Soumya Sarkar lbw b Rabada0

Mushfiqur Rahim c R Hendricks b Rabada 0

Mahmudullah c Markram b Nortje 3

Afif Hossain b Pretorius 0

Shamim Hossain c Maharaj b Shamsi 11

Mahedi Hasan c and b Nortje 27

Taskin Ahmed run out 3

Nasum Ahmed hit wkt b Nortje 0

Shoriful Islam not out 0

Extras: (lb-1, w-4, nb-2) 7

Total: 84 all out in 18.2 overs

Fall of wickets: 22-1, 22-2, 24-3, 34-4, 34-5, 45-6, 64-7, 77-8, 84-9,

Bowling: Keshav Maharaj 4-0-23-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-20-3, Anrich Nortje 3.2-0-8-3, Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-11-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-21-2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)