Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 9 (ANI): Bangladesh on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup beginning from October 17.

Experienced speedster Rubel Hossain was not included in the squad and was kept in reserves while the other is Aminul Islam, as per the official account of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Rubel wasn't considered despite being present in the squad for the home series against New Zealand. The 31-year-old fast bowler, who has played 28 T20Is so far, last played for the national side in this format in April this year in New Zealand.

Soumya Sarkar's poor showing against Australia recently didn't have an impact as he managed to retain his spot in the absence of Tamim Iqbal, who pulled out of the showpiece event. The left-hander scored just 28 runs in five innings against Australia and hasn't played against New Zealand in the first four games.

Apart from Rubel, the trio of Mosaddek Hossein, Taijul Islam and Aminul Islam have been left out. However, leg-spinner Aminul, who has played seven T20Is so far has been named as one of the standby players alongside Rubel. Mohammad Mithun, who was dropped after the Australia series was not considered.

Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Reserves: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam. (ANI)

