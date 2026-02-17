New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Scotland's Jack Jarvis has been approved as a replacement for Safyaan Sharif by the Event Technical Committee (ETC) of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday, according to ICC.

Sharif injured his right groin during a team training session on February 12. He will be replaced by Jarvis, who has played eight T20I matches for Scotland and was already with the squad as a travelling reserve.

Also Read | Today’s Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 17.

The ETC of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 consists of Wasim Khan - ICC General Manager - Cricket (ICC Representative), Gaurav Saxena (IBC Representative), Hemang Amin (Host Representative), and Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

Scotland have won one out of their three group-stage matches in the tournament so far, and they will face Nepal on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Shubman Gill Dance on ‘Mauja hi Mauja’ Song at Arjun Tendulkar’s Pre-Wedding Bash?.

The Richie Berrington-led side started their campaign with a defeat against two-time champions West Indies, but won their next match against the fellow European side, Italy. They fought well with England but eventually lost the match by five wickets in Kolkata.

Scotland were added to the 20-nation tournament in the 11th hour after Bangladesh were dropped from the tournament after refusing to travel to India for their scheduled fixtures.

Scotland have already been eliminated from the next stage of the tournament, which is the Super Eights. West Indies and England have qualified for the Super Eights from Group C. Now, the European side will try to finish their fifth T20 World Cup campaign with one more win over Nepal, when they clash against each other on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Scotland Updated Squad: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Jack Jarvis, Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)