Georgetown(Guyana), Jun 27 (PTI) The toss for the T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and England has been delayed due to wet outfield after a spell of heavy shower in the morning.

There is forecast of rain during Thursday's semi-final as Georgetown gets its maximum rainfall in the month of June.

The minimum overs to constitute a semi-final will be 10 overs per side and there is no reserve day. If there is no result, then India with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) will be in the final and meet South Africa on Sunday. PTI

