Chattogram, Bangladesh, Apr 28 (AP) Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-60 to put Bangladesh in control against Zimbabwe on the first day of the second test Monday.

Sean Williams and Nick Welch batted resolutely as Zimbabwe looked to be on top of Bangladesh for much of the day until Taijul triggered a sensational collapse that saw the visitors lose seven wickets for 55 runs.

Also Read | Actress Gulki Joshi Recalls Getting Nearly Molested While Presenting Award to MS Dhoni During IPL.

Taijul eventually finished with his 16th five-for in test cricket as Zimbabwe reached 227-9 at stumps.

Sean Williams made a team-high 67 while Welch hit 54 for his second fifty in as many tests. They put on 90 runs for the third wicket to help Zimbabwe dominate the first two sessions.

Also Read | Yolo247 India Announces Promotions for IPL Predictions this Season.

Openers Brian Bennett and Ben Curran were solid against the pacers after their captain Craig Ervine chose to bat first. They put on 41 runs before pacer Tanzim Hasan gave Bangladesh a breakthrough in the 11th over by dismissing Bennett for 21 for his debut wicket.

Bennet, who scored half-centuries in both innings of the first test, edged a three-quarter length delivery that carried extra bounce to baffle him.

Zimbabwe's batters then struggled against spin, with the exception of Welch, who hit both Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam for sixes. But Taijul's relentlessness got him a wicket when he turned one past sharply to get the better of Curran for 21.

Williams and Welch kept the visitors unscathed in the whole second session, putting pressure on Bangladesh as the hosts aimed to avoid a series whitewash following a three-wicket defeat in the first test.

Welch raised his second test fifty off 107 balls, punching Taijul past point for a couple of runs.

Williams played patiently throughout for his fifth half-century and brought it up by chopping down a short ball of Mehidy for a single from 114 balls.

Just after the second session, Welch had to retire after having been cramping since the morning, and his departure triggered a collapse.

Offspinner Nayeem Hasan initiated it with a double strike, dismissing captain Ervine (5) and Williams in consecutive overs.

Williams' 166-ball knock included seven fours and one six.

Taijul completed his five-for by dismissing Welch, who returned to bat after the fall of eighth wicket.

Welch was able to play just two balls before being out on 54, an innings laced with three fours and two sixes.

Tafadzwa Tsiga was batting on 18 with Blessing Muzurabani on 2 at stumps after surviving five tricky overs. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)