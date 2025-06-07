Sports News | Talwar Continues to Play Well, Lies T-25 at the Swiss Challenge

Lucerne (Switzerland), Jun 6 (PTI) India's Saptak Talwar turned in a second successive round of two-under 69 on the second day to lie tied 25th at the Swiss Challenge at Golf Sempach here.

Starting his round on the front nine, Talwar played a bogey-free round with both his birdies coming in the back nine.

He picked up the shots on the 14th and 17th holes. His combined score for both rounds stands at four-under par.

Santiago Tarrio of Spain (65-68), Chris Paisley of England (70-63), Tobias Jonsson of Sweden (65-68) and Matt Oshrine of USA (65-68) shared the lead at nine-under par each at the end of the second day.

Santiago, Jonsson and Oshrine have had identical scores for the first two days of six under and three under respectively while Paisley carded one under on the first day and then followed it up with an eight under in the second round. Paisley made 10 birdies and two bogeys in his second round.

First day leader David Horsey slipped down the order to be tied 33rd in the standings as he carded a round of 5-over 76 in the second round. His total score is now three under par. The cut for the event is set at one under par.

