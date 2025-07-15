Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday announced that the Asian Surfing Championship 2025 will be hosted in Mahabalipuram from August 3 to 12.

"Tamil Nadu will host the Asian Surfing Championship 2025 in Mahabalipuram from August 3rd to 12th. Over the past few years, Tamil Nadu has successfully conducted various International and national sports events, which have established our state as a hub of sports. Chief Minister (MK Stalin) has allotted Rs 3.30 crores for this tournament. In surfing, Tamil Nadu is number one in India. 7 out of 8 athletes are from Tamil Nadu. We are proud to support the conduct of this sport and the event," Stalin told reporters.

Taking to social media platform X, the Deputy CM added, "Addressed the media regarding yet another proud sporting moment for Tamil Nadu. We are all set to welcome the world once again as Mamallapuram gears up to host the Asian Surfing Championships 2025, scheduled from August 3 to 12."

"We officially announced this prestigious international event today, which will see participation from over 150 top surfing talents from across Asian countries.Our sincere thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister @mkstalin Avargal for sanctioning Rs. 3.3 crore to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the championship," he added.

Significantly, this event will serve as the final qualifying competition for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, further elevating its importance on the global sporting stage.

"Let us unite to make this championship a grand success and continue to showcase Tamil Nadu's growing stature as a premier destination for international sports," he added. (ANI)

