Iowa (US), Jun 28 (PTI) Promising Indian shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Ayush Shetty marched into the semifinals of the US Open badminton tournament with convincing wins to continue their impressive run in the Super 300 Tournament here.

The 16-year-old Tanvi wrapped up her match in 33 minutes with a fine 21-13, 21-16 victory over her higher-ranked Malaysian opponent Karupathevan Letshanaa.

Ayush also dished out an excellent performance as he got the better of junior world champion Chinese Taipei's Kuo Kuan Lin 22-20, 21-9 in straight games.

However, the men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi lost their quarterfinal match 9-21, 19-21 to Chiang Chien and Wei Wu Hsuan-yi of Chinese Taipei at Mid-America Centre on Friday.

Tanvi will take on Ukraine's Polina Buhrova in the semifinal on Saturday, while Ayush will run into top seed Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei for a place in the title clash.

Polina stunned third-seeded Sung Shuo-yun of Chinese Taipei in her quarterfinal match.

Ayush will have his task cut out in the semifinal against the experienced Chen, who beat the Indian youngster at the Taipei Open.

But Ayush will take confidence from his brilliant run in a year in which he has made three semi-final appearances on the BWF World Tour 2025, including the Orleans Masters and Taipei Open.

For Tanvi, it is her maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 semifinal.

