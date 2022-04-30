Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): India head coach Rahul Dravid on Friday interacted with cricketers from the North East and Plate Group at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Dravid, who had worked with India U-19 cricketer as a coach and then as the NCA chief, shared his knowledge with the players, who are at the camp for around ten days under the direction of VVS Laxman, chief of NCA.

Also Read | RR vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

The NCA has organized the camp for players from the North East and Plate Group from April 18 to May 12.

Notably, it was one of the first visits of Rahul Dravid to the NCA after he took over from Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the senior national men's cricket team.

Also Read | DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 45.

NCA chief VVS Laxman took to Twitter to thank Rahul Dravid for speaking to players in a joint session with him in Bengaluru.

"Many thanks to my good friend & Team India head coach Rahul Dravid for having taken the time to speak to players from the North East & Plate group attending the NCA camp in Bengaluru. I am sure the boys would have welcomed the chance to take a peek into Rahul's mind. @BCCI #NCA," tweeted VVS Laxman.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced last week that the National Cricket Academy has kickstarted its calendar with a camp for the northeastern states and plate teams in Bengaluru.

The National Cricket Academy, located in Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Karnataka, was established in 2000 as a cricket facility of BCCI for the purpose of training young cricketers identified as potential members of the Indian Cricket Team in the future. It is also used for rehabilitation when players go through an injury. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)