New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI) In a display of skill and sportsmanship, the All India Pickleball Association showcased prowess at the WPC SERIES - 2024 Asia Pickleball Open held in Thailand. The competition featured intense matches, with Indian players dominating the event with 6 medals which included two gold, one silver and three bronze.

The duo of Tejas Mahajan and Vanshik Kapadia, demonstrated coordination and strategic prowess to win the gold in the open men's doubles category. India also secured its second gold in the team event. The cohesive efforts of Vanshik Kapadia, Tejas Mahajan, Kuldip Mahajan, Himansh Mehta, Divyanshu Kataria, Sonukumar Vishwakarma, Avinash Kumar, Vrushali Thakare, Isha Lakhani, and Urvi Abhyankar showcased a remarkable synergy, securing a resounding victory, an All India Pickleball Association release said.

In the open mixed doubles category Mayur Patil and Isha Lakhani secured the silver, while the international collaboration of Kuldip Mahajan and Hong Yi Wong from Hong Kong earned them the bronze. In the Open Women Doubles category, Isha Lakhani and Vrushali Thakare added to the accolades with a bronze medal.

Isha Lakhani and Martin Clark secured the bronze in the 35+ Mixed Doubles category.

Talking about the same President of AIPA and the International Pickleball Federation, Arvind Prabhoo said Indian players demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship at the WPC SERIES - 2024 Asia Pickleball Open.

"Their dedication and triumph, both individually and as a team, reflects the spirit of excellence that defines our presence on the international pickleball stage," he said, according to the relase.

Tejas Mahajan said the victory was not his but symbolises the collective effort and dedication of the team.

Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which two players (singles) or four players (doubles) hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high (0.86 m) net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction. (ANI)

