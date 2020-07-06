Milan, Jul 6 (AP) Teenage substitute Musa Juwara helped Bologna come from behind to win 2-1 at Inter Milan in a pulsating Serie A game which saw both teams reduced to 10 players and the Nerazzurri miss a penalty.

Juwara canceled out Romelu Lukaku's opener before Musa Barrow scored the winner 10 minutes from time.

"I really want to thank the coach for showing me that trust against Inter," the 18-year-old Juwara said.

"I'm really happy to score my first goal, which I want to dedicate to my family and all those who've helped me on my journey.

"The coach deserves the praise for this win. This is a dream for me and a day I'll remember for the rest of my life.” Inter remained third in Italy's top tier but is just a point above Atalanta, which won 1-0 at 10-man Cagliari.

"There's not a lot to say because what happened is quite clear, and all of us need to take responsibility," Inter coach Antonio Conte said. "I'm primarily responsible, then it's the players. We gifted them the match, and this is happening too often.

"I'm hugely disappointed, and I hope the lads are too ... It's not the first time that something like this has happened. I'm asking myself questions and the players need to do so too."

The Nerazzuri were looking to cut the gap to second-place Lazio to one point and took the lead in the 22nd minute. Lautaro Martínez headed Ashley Young's cross off the right post but Lukaku was on hand to tap in the rebound.

Barrow came close to equalizing early in the second half but his effort hit the right post.

It appeared as if Bologna had thrown away the match when midfielder Roberto Soriano was shown a red card for dissent in the 57th and then moments later the visitors gave away a penalty when Mitchell Dijks tripped Antonio Candreva.

However, Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski parried Martínez's tame penalty and then reacted swiftly to also stop Roberto Gagliardini's follow-up. The penalty was among a number of chances Inter missed and it was left to rue its profligacy as Bologna leveled in the 74th.

An awful clearance from Gagliardini came out to Juwara who fired it in powerfully for his first Serie A goal.

Moments later, Inter was also down to 10 men when defender Alessandro Bastoni was shown a second yellow for a foul on Juwara and sent off.

Barrow netted the winner three minutes later, finishing off a counterattack with an angled drive which squirmed under Samir Handanovic.

RECORD PACE

Atalanta extended its club record run of successive league wins to eight. Cagliari thought it had taken a surprise lead when Giovanni Simeone curled into the far corner but it was ruled out for handball.

Cagliari's chances of getting something from the match diminished in the 26th when teenage defender Andrea Carboni was shown a second yellow card and sent off for a shove on Ruslan Malinovskiy and Luis Muriel converted the resulting penalty.

Atalanta also hit the post in each half.

OTHER MATCHES

Lorenzo Insigne curled a stunning strike into the top right corner to help Napoli beat Roma 2-1 and move level on points with the fifth-place capital side. Insigne scored eight minutes from time after Henrikh Mkhitaryan had canceled out José Callejón's opener for Napoli.

At the other end of the table, Genoa boosted its chances of avoiding relegation with a last-minute equalizer to draw 2-2 at fellow struggler Udinese. Andrea Pinamonti's penalty was saved but he fired in the rebound. Genoa moved two points above the drop zone, and five points below Udinese.

Brescia is six points from safety after a surprise 2-0 win over Hellas Verona but last-place Spal lost 3-0 at Sampdoria, which moved seven points clear of the relegation zone. Fiorentina won 2-1 at Parma. (AP)

