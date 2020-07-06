With many major cricket activities continue to be on a halt, many prominent players are enjoying a gala time at home and Indian opener Rohit Sharma is certainly one of them. The ‘Hitman’ of World cricket might be a nemesis for the bowlers on the field. Outside it, however, he is a complete family man. The 33-year-old has been quite active on social media in recent times and is frequently sharing pictures with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Recently, Rohit took to Instagram again and shared another adorable picture with his better half which will definitely give you couple goals. Rohit Sharma Shares Post Workout Picture With Wife Ritika.

“Always hold on to what you love,” wrote the veteran batsman while sharing the picture on the micro-blogging website. Fans were in awe when they came across Rohit’s latest snap as the comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy. Well, staying away from the gentleman’s game must certainly not be easy for the second-ranked ODI batsman. However, the Mumbai Indians captain is utilizing the break to the maximum. Meanwhile, let’s look at the latest picture of ‘Rohika.’

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Always hold on to what you love ❤️ A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jul 4, 2020 at 5:30am PDT

Rohit was last seen in action during the T20I series played between India and New Zealand earlier this year. The Indian vice-captain sustained an injury in the last game of the series and was ruled out of the remainder of the tour and subsequent ODI series against South Africa as well. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League also got postponed indefinitely and Rohit wasn’t able to showcase his blitzes in the T20 extravaganza.

Nevertheless, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they will have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).