London [UK], November 16 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he tends to learn "much more" when things do not go well.

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 1-0 before suffering a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa in the Premier League.

"We have to settle and everyone has to realise where we are now, but I see the future as really bright. I am a really positive person and I tend to learn much more when things don't go well and we have a defeat like we had the other day that really hurt after the performance we had at Old Trafford," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"We have to understand why it happened, be really critical first of all with myself and try to understand the players better, and give them more solutions to win more football matches," he added.

At the moment, Arsenal are placed on the 11th spot on the Premier League table with 12 points from eight games. The team registered four wins and witnessed four defeats so far in the league.

Arsenal will now take on Leeds United in Premier League on November 22. (ANI)

