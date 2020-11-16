Barcelona are looking to part ways with youngsters Riqui Puig and Carles Alena as the Catalan side seek to free up space in their squad for new arrivals in January. Following the departure of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic, both players were tipped to feature regularly in the Spanish team but have found game-time difficult to come by under new managed Ronald Koeman as the Dutchman has preferred summer signings over the two. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Star's Father Responds To PSG Links.

According to a recent report from Sport, Barcelona are looking to offload Riqui Puig and Carles Alena in the upcoming January transfer window. However, the Catalan club are only willing to let the two players leave on loan as they still believe that the two famed La Masia graduates still have a future at the Blaugranas. Lewis Hamilton Wins Record Seventh F1 Title, Barcelona Congratulates Formula One Champion After He Equals Michael Schumacher’s Record With Turkish GP Win.

Barcelona are looking to free up space and funds in their team as they are looking to add some new stars to their squad in the upcoming window. Lyon star Memphis Depay and Manchester City defender Eric Garcia are the two players on the radar of the Catalan club but first, need to gather resources.

Barcelona are a club in crisis as the Blaugranas have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The Spanish side are on the verge of declaring bankruptcy if yet another salary reduction is not agreed with the current first team. The players during the outset of the epidemic had agreed on a 70 percent reduction in their salaries.

Both Carles Alena and Riqui Puig have found game time hard to come by under new manager Ronald Koeman as the two combined have played just 10 minutes of first-team football. Puig had initially rejected to go out on loan but with regular football hard to come by, he could look for a way out. Meanwhile, Alena spent the back end of last season on loan at Real Betis.

