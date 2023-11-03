Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the Hyderabad Half Marathon here on Sunday.

Close to 8,000 enthusiastic runners will gather at the Gachibowli Stadium at the break of dawn, underlining the running culture that is sweeping across the country.

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bengaluru Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Organised by NEB Sports, the event boasts three categories -- the Half Marathon (21.1k), Timed 10K and the 5K Fun Run.

"When it comes to running, a lot of people box themselves into different challenges. Some are worried about maintaining practice schedules, some about their diet and some about their fitness. But one should never feel it is too late to start," Tendulkar said in a release.

Also Read | Indian Football Team’s 28-Member Probable Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Announced by Igor Stimac.

"I hope the participants this year will move beyond the thoughts of age and not be restricted by a number. You can start your fitness journey any time, not just when you're young. For India to transform from a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation, we need participation from people across all age groups."

Keeping to the spirit of the theme 'Run Ageless, Run Fearless', 12 visually impaired runners will participate, supported by Guide Runners India, the NGO partner for the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)