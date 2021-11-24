Queensland [Australia], November 24 (ANI): World number one tennis player Ashleigh Barty has announced her engagement to boyfriend and golf professional Garry Kissick.

The two-time singles major champion took to her social media and posted a picture with Garry and captioned it, "Future Husband."

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski's Stunning Bicycle Kick Helps Him Script THIS Spectacular Record During UCL 2021-22 Match Against Dynamo Kyiv (Watch Goal Highlights).

On the professional front, Barty has been named world number one for the third time in a row, even after opting out of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, last month to focus on Australia Open preparations.

The Aussie last competed at the US Open in September before returning home to Australia.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Records After Scoring for Manchester United Against Villareal in UCL 2021-22 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

Barty's tour-leading five singles titles included her second Grand Slam victory at Wimbledon, where she was the first Australian woman to triumph since her friend and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley claimed the 1981 ladies' title. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)