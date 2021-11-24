Breaking records seems to be quite a regular feature for Robert Lewandowski. Last night he scored a stunning bicycle kick against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League 2021-22 match. He led the team to a stunning 2-1 win and thus qualified for the Round of 16 games. With this, he achieved this spectacular record. He has now scored in nine-plus matches in the UCL and this is the second time that Lewa has achieved this feat in his career. Robert Lewandowski & Kingsley Coman Score for Bayern Munich Against Dynamo Kyiv in UCL 2021-22, Die Bayern Qualify for Round of 16.

Lewa scored a goal at the 14th minute of the match and Kingsley Coman netted at the 42 minute. By half-time, the scoreline read 2-0 already. Denys Harmash was the lone scorer for the home team Dynamo Kyiv. But that was surely not enough to take the team to a win. The team now tops the Group E points table and as mentioned above has qualified for the knockouts.

Now, check out the video highlights of the game below.

The team now has 15 points in their kitty with Barcelona on number two with seven points. Talking about the game, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Bayern Munich dominated all aspects of the game. The team had the ball for 61 per cent of the times whereas the rest 31 per cent is held by the home team. Bayern Munich had made 657 passes in the match whereas, the home team has made 411 passes in the game. Bayern Munich's passing accuracy was 87 per cent during the game.

