Johannesburg, Jan 4 (PTI) Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before Shardul Thakur inflicted three quick blows as South Africa reached 102 for four at lunch on the second day of the second Test here on Tuesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end together, scoring 62 off 118 balls.

Also Read | Luke Shaw Offers Assessment of Manchester United After Defeat to Wolves in Premier League 2021-22, Says, 'Didn't Think We Were All There Together'.

But then came Thakur (3/8) as he picked up all the three wickets at the fag end of the opening session -- both the overnight batters and Rassie van der Dussen (1) -- to give his team a slight upperhand.

South Africa still trail India by 100 runs. India scored 202 in their first innings.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 202 all out in 63.1 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 3/64, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64).

South Africa 1st innings: 102 for 4 in 44.4 overs (Keegan Petersen 62; Shardul Thakur 3/8).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)